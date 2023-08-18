10,420 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 48.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,333 shares of company stock worth $5,666,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

