11,115 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

