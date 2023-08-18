11,520 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $19.52 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

