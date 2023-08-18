129,299 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,955,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

