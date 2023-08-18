13,407 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.