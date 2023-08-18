174,200 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,902,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. 1,810,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

