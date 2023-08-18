17,500 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $5,889,460. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

