188,855 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 188,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.6 %

KEY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

