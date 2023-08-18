245,184 Shares in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 2.66% of Horizon Space Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSPO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $781,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

HSPO stock remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,915. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

