2,652 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,738,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 761,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

