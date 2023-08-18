28,600 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $118,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $88,150,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $82,243,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Avantor by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,221,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

AVTR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

