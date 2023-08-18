29,200 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,200 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.5 %

AAL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.