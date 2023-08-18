33,000 Shares in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

AIQUY opened at $34.76 on Friday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

L’Air Liquide Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

