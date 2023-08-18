37,280 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.58. 30,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.68. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CLB

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.