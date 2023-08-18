4,305 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,843. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

