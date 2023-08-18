4,400 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ameren Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE AEE opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
