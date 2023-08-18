4,400 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.