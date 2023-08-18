4,658 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,352,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

BPMC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

