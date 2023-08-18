5,000 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

