5,423 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.92. The company had a trading volume of 551,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,351. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

