5,562 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,562 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 537,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

RIO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 1,649,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

