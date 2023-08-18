5,757 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen
In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AmerisourceBergen Price Performance
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.
AmerisourceBergen Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
