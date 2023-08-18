5,757 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.