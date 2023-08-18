5,942 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,287. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $359.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.26.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

