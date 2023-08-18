6,255 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1,460.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 103,737 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $163.51. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $262,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $262,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

