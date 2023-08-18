652,600 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 652,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,841,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 289,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,344. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

