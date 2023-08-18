69,860 Shares in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stagwell by 1,951.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $2,212,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STGW opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

STGW has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

