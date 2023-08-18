7,300 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after buying an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,259,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,162,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 711,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 528,036 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

