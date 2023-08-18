75,000 Shares in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of Verde Clean Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 15.62. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

