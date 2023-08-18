8,260 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,507,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,456,000 after purchasing an additional 251,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

