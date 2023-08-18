89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 4.8%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 429,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,605,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

89bio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after buying an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $35,838,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

