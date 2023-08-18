A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $102,149.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,817.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $77,856.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $102,149.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,817.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $828,461. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 44.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

