AAR (NYSE:AIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,971 shares of company stock worth $2,959,062. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of AAR by 92.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 55,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 5.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

