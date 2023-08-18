Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Given Buy Rating at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Accord Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Accord Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ACD stock opened at C$6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. Accord Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million, a P/E ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.73.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.