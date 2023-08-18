Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,736,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

