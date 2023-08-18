Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.43 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

