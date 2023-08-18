Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 14,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.