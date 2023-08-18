Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $145.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

