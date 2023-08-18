Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,546,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,187,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,148. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.