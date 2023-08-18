Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.37. 85,864,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,229,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

