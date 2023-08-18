Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,379 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 632,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.17.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

