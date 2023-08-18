Adlai Nortye Ltd. Prices IPO at $22.00-$26.00 Per Share (ANL)

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (ANL) is planning to raise $72 million in an IPO on Tuesday, August 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $22.00-$26.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $760 million.

Cantor and CLSA (Citic Securities) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative cancer therapies for patients across the spectrum of tumor types. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our mission is to transform deadly cancer into a chronic and eventually curable disease. We are now developing multiple innovative antitumor drug candidates by leveraging our deep knowledge in cancer biology, as well as significant global R&D and clinical execution capabilities. These drug candidates are currently undergoing clinical trials, and in many cases, in collaboration with multinational pharmaceutical companies to fully realize their commercialization potential on a global scale. Our combination therapy strategy is directed towards systematically activating the immune system through a combination of multiple drugs, aiming to enhance the clinical benefit by achieving superior efficacy and safety while overcoming drug resistance. We have identified seven drug candidates and have developed a robust pipeline of drug candidates. Currently, our pipeline includes three clinical-stage drug candidates, buparlisib (AN2025), palupiprant (AN0025), and AN4005, as well as four preclinical candidates. Our most advanced program is our lead product AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase (â€śPI3Kâ€ť) inhibitor that is designed to act against solid tumors. AN2025 is currently undergoing a PhaseÂ III, multi-regional, randomized, open-label clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (â€śHNSCCâ€ť) after anti-programmed death-1 (â€śPD-1â€ť) or its ligand (â€śPD-L1â€ť) treatment in more than 180 sites in 18 jurisdictions covering North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. We believe that AN2025, if approved, has the potential to be first-to-market, and is currently the only drug candidate in active PhaseÂ III clinical trial targeting recurrent or metastatic HNSCC patients after progression on prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, potentially addressing a global unmet medical need. We are collaborating with MSD International GmbH, or MSD, to evaluate AN0025, a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 (â€śEP4â€ť) antagonist. It is currently being developed to modulate the tumor microenvironment in combination with Keytruda or pembrolizumab, in a PhaseÂ Ib clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (â€śNSCLCâ€ť) and urothelial cancer after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments, recurrent triple-negative breast cancer (â€śTNBCâ€ť), microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (â€śMSS CRCâ€ť) and cervical cancer after standard of care treatments. In addition, a PhaseÂ I clinical trial has been initiated in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd or Roche for a combination therapy consisting of AN2025, AN0025, and Tecentriq or atezolizumab targeting a variety of PIK3CA mutant solid tumors. This triple combination is expected to target the PI3K mediated tumorigenesis while inhibiting the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment through multiple non-overlapping mechanisms, leading to synergistic action for tumor regression. AN4005, which is currently being studied in a PhaseÂ I clinical trial, is an internally discovered oral small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor in development to induce and stabilize PD-L1 dimerization and thereby disrupt the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1. Additionally, we continue to advance four in-house preclinical programs considered to have high global commercial viability. We are performing investigational new drug (â€śINDâ€ť) enabling studies for AN3025, an immune-stimulatory anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (â€śTNFR2â€ť) antibody, with a goal to submit an IND application in the second half of 2023. Our earlier preclinical candidates are: AN1025, an oral small molecule degrader of Î˛-catenin; AN8025, a multifunctional antibody as T cell and antigen-presenting cell (â€śAPCâ€ť) modulator; and AN6025, an oral small molecule hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (â€śHPK1â€ť) inhibitor. We anticipate nominating preclinical candidates in the fourth quarter of 2022 for AN1025 and AN8025 and the second quarter of 2023 for AN6025. We believe the next frontier in cancer immunotherapy lies in the category of combination therapies. Our drug candidates combine an immune checkpoint inhibitor with two or more additional cancer therapies in effort to elicit synergistic anti-cancer effects and improved tolerability relative to monotherapies. As we endeavor to engender complementary and synergistic results across our portfolio, our primary considerationÂ is the potential interaction with our other pipeline candidates and/or currently available treatments. We strive to develop innovative antitumor candidates focusing on druggability as well as combinational strength to be leveraged in the next wave of immuno-oncology treatments, ultimately helping to shape the next-generation of cancer therapy. Through our multi-national R&D centers established in New Jersey and Hangzhou, we execute on our global vision for drug development innovation. The geographic span of our R&D footprint empowers us to more effectively identify and develop novel early-stage programs, as well as recruit top R&D talent from the U.S. and China. We have assembled a management team and a scientific advisory board with industry leaders and influential scientists, who provide international and strategic guidance to our R&D, business development, and operational teams. In addition to building our own R&D capabilities, we continue to seek and secure partnerships with leading multi-national pharmaceutical companies such as Eisai Co., Ltd. or Eisai, MSD, Novartis Pharma AG or Novartis, and Roche, to fully realize the potential of our pipeline programs. We believe our partnerships validate our clinical expertise and reflect belief in our ability to deliver on our development and commercialization capabilities across a versatile pipeline. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: Adlai Nortye Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Aug. 10, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: The company plans to offer 3.0 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $22.00 to $26.00 to raise $72.0 million. Each ADS represents three ordinary shares. Adlai Nortye Ltd. filed its F-1 on July 27, 2023. The company submitted confidential IPO documents on Dec. 21, 2022.)Â “.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. was founded in 2004 and has 129 employees. The company is located at Adlai Nortye Ltd. c/o PO Box 309, Ugland House Grand Cayman, KY1-1104 Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at (848) 230 7430 or on the web at https://www.adlainortye.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.