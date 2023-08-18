ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 649,198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,383,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

