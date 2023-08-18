Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,057 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $212,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.84. 1,175,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,802. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

