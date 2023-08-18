ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADTN. Argus cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ADTRAN from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.75. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -37.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

