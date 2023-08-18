Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13.

Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,647. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aegon by 324.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

