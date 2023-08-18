Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13.
Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Aegon Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,647. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
