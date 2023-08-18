AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Buys $358,600.76 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $358,600.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,222,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,469,512.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Nicolas Finazzo acquired 36,259 shares of AerSale stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $424,592.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AerSale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AerSale by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

