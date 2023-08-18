Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

AGGZF opened at $45.78 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

