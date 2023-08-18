AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.64.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

