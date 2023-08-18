Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGEN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agenus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

