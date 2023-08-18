Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.71

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 191806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 504.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,497 shares of company stock worth $3,616,683. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 916,896 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

