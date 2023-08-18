Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,118,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 70,451,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160,295.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

ACGBF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

